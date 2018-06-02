Community garden a unique new hub for Lowood

BUSH TUKKA: Lowood State School student Kassandra Wemmerslager celebrated the opening of the community garden.

BUSH tuckka was on the menu and families' connection with the community and culture were in focus at the unveiling of the Lowood Community Cultural Garden in May.

Lowood State School, Mercy Community's Lowood Hub and Traditional Custodians of the Land planned, built and nurtured the garden was with the aim to increase social inclusion and community engagement in Lowood.

Spirit of the Valley Events cooked a traditional bush tukka barbecue lunch including emu, kangaroo and crocodile meats.

It was seasoned with herbs and spices grown in the garden.

Mercy Community Lowood Hub Coordinator Shannon Fitzsimmons said the space was built at Lowood State School but it was designed as an inclusive community space for people of all cultures to socialise, educate and nurture.

"At Mercy Community Lowood Hub, we focus on strengthening families' connection to community and culture, and this community garden seeks to do just that," Ms Fitszimmons said.

The garden is also available for educational group tours, cultural activates and events. To book contact Lowood State School.

Mercy Community Lowood Hub aims to strengthen families with links to local community resources, creating support networks that enable positive family experiences and hope for the future.