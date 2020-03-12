Community first point of call for senior cop

Senior Sergeant Lee Fortune is the new officer in charge at Karana Downs Police Station. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A DESIRE to get back to grassroots community policing was one of the motivations for former Ipswich CIB detective Lee Fortune to take on a new role.

Senior Sergeant Fortune took over the officer in charge role at Karana Downs Police Station in January, replacing long-serving Ipswich cop Kevin Harrigan, who retired.

Snr Sgt brings almost 20 years of experience in the Queensland Police, with stints in the northwest of the state, Brisbane and more recently Ipswich’s Criminal Investigation Branch, where he spent about four years investigating serious crimes.

At Karana Downs, he will be in charge of a team of 21 officers, who are responsible for patrolling suburbs including Karalee, Tivoli, Chuwar, Brassall and North Ipswich in addition to Karana Downs and Mt Crosby.

Building trust in the community was central to his focus as the new leader of the station, he said.

“There is a strong community feel here and people are passionate about where they live,” he said.

“The big thing for me is to get in touch with the community and build the relationship where we keep in touch, which allows us to do our job better.”

In just over a month since taking on the role, Snr Sgt Fortune says he is impressed with his team.

“I believe the community is in safe hands here,” he said.

“The crew here is dedicated and brings with it a wealth of knowledge.”

The station operates 24 hours a day but the front office is not always manned.

In an emergency, dial triple-0 or to report non-urgent matters, phone Policelink on 131 444.