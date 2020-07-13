Community favourite opens back up to excited customers

It’s been more than three months since St Paul’s Op Shop in Ipswich closed down because of COVID-19.

Op Shop Co-ordinator Elaine Drenan said that St Paul’s was one of the first Op Shops to close down in the state.

“We were one of the first ones to close, a lot of our volunteers are over 70 so they were the vulnerable group for contracting COVID-19,” Mrs Drenan said.

“Because most of our volunteers were in the age bracket that was most vulnerable – some of them are in their 80s, we didn’t want to put anyone at risk and that was the main reason we closed.”

Mrs Drennan said that while closed many people had rung the office and contacted her about when they might open.

“The office have been getting calls and I’ve been down here working and every time I open the front door someone would ask if were open yet,” she said.

“We worked all last week to get stock ready for opening this week.”

With a rotating roster Mrs Drennan said that at any given time they have approximately 50 people volunteering their time.

While the Op Shop operates to sell affordable clothes and homewares to the community Mrs Drennan said it had become a regular spot for people who may get a lot social interaction in their life to come and spend time.

“We get a lot of regular customers, some people just like to come in and say hello,” she said.

“We got a couple who come in everyday, they don’t do much they just say hello and walk around and have a look – it really has become a place for people to come and spend time.”

While the Op Shop usually hosts some exciting events every year unfortunately because of COVID-19 they won’t be happening until year again, however, Mrs Drennan said she was just happy to be back.

You can check out the store at Limestone Street next door to D’Arcy Doyle Place open from 9am Monday – Saturday.