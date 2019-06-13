Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINE ART: Artists Glen Smith and Larry Stumer with Legacy Club of Ipswich vice-president Donna Cavanagh.
FINE ART: Artists Glen Smith and Larry Stumer with Legacy Club of Ipswich vice-president Donna Cavanagh. Rob Williams
News

Community dinner to honour volunteers as Legacy hits 90

by Ashleigh Howarth
13th Jun 2019 9:30 AM

VOLUNTEERS from Ipswich Legacy have been providing support and services for families suffering after the injury or death of a military spouse or parent for nine decades.

In honour of this milestone, volunteers will host a celebratory dinner at Club Services Ipswich (CSI) on Friday night from 5.30-7.30pm, and the community is invited.

Ipswich Legacy vice chair Donna Cavanagh said the night would feature canapes, drinks, stories, live music and an art auction.

"The Enoggera Brass Band will be coming to play on Friday night, and so will the Australian Army Band,” she said.

"CSI have been lovely enough to give us their screens for the night and we will have a slide show of photos of the war widows and children we have helped over the years.

"There will also be an art auction. Ten amazing artists have made some artwork about what Legacy means to them and the community, and they will be put up for auction.

"We will also have an auction for a simulator ride in a RAAF aircraft, which I know a lot of people would be very interested in.”

As a not-for-profit organisation, Legacy relies on the help of its local community to survive.

Ms Cavanagh said the group hoped it would be able to unveil an exciting project soon.

"Ipswich could soon be home to the very first memorial in the country that pays tribute to the families that Legacy supports,” she said.

Log onto Eventbrite and search Ipswich Legacy After 5. Tickets are $35.

community ipswich legacy volunteer
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    New $620m jail promises 900 jobs for region

    premium_icon New $620m jail promises 900 jobs for region

    News A new prison will equal "jobs and opportunity" and work as a catalyst for more investment in the Lockyer Valley.

    IN COURT: Full names of 169 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 169 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    CBD store says goodnight with shock closure

    premium_icon CBD store says goodnight with shock closure

    Business The business only opened in August of last year

    Blotto granny's dash cam showed other near misses

    premium_icon Blotto granny's dash cam showed other near misses

    Crime A 70-year-old woman was drunk and zipping in and out of traffic.