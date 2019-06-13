Community dinner to honour volunteers as Legacy hits 90

VOLUNTEERS from Ipswich Legacy have been providing support and services for families suffering after the injury or death of a military spouse or parent for nine decades.

In honour of this milestone, volunteers will host a celebratory dinner at Club Services Ipswich (CSI) on Friday night from 5.30-7.30pm, and the community is invited.

Ipswich Legacy vice chair Donna Cavanagh said the night would feature canapes, drinks, stories, live music and an art auction.

"The Enoggera Brass Band will be coming to play on Friday night, and so will the Australian Army Band,” she said.

"CSI have been lovely enough to give us their screens for the night and we will have a slide show of photos of the war widows and children we have helped over the years.

"There will also be an art auction. Ten amazing artists have made some artwork about what Legacy means to them and the community, and they will be put up for auction.

"We will also have an auction for a simulator ride in a RAAF aircraft, which I know a lot of people would be very interested in.”

As a not-for-profit organisation, Legacy relies on the help of its local community to survive.

Ms Cavanagh said the group hoped it would be able to unveil an exciting project soon.

"Ipswich could soon be home to the very first memorial in the country that pays tribute to the families that Legacy supports,” she said.

Log onto Eventbrite and search Ipswich Legacy After 5. Tickets are $35.