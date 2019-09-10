Community digs deep for thirsty fireys

Water has been donated to keep our fireys going.

THE BRASSALL community has come through with some much-needed support for rural firefighters in the midst of one of the state's worst bushfire disasters in recent history.

Community group organiser Ashley Barber put a call out via social media over the weekend for help from residents to get drinking water out to hard-battling crews across the Ipswich region, and the response was almost immediate.

Woolworths supermarkets at Brassall, Booval, Karalee and Yamanto also jumped on board, donating hundreds of bottles, while community members including Lyn Ellul dug deep into their own pockets to add some more on top.

Mrs Ellul said she got onto the phone to Woolworths at Brassall, which offered 20 cases of drinking water.

"I purchased 10 cases as our donation, and all other Woolies supermarkets donated 10 cases," Mrs Ellul said.

"They said if any more is needed just let them know.

"We really want to thank all those Woolworths stores. It's a wonderful thing to do."

Mrs Ellul delivered a total of 2000 bottles of water to Ripley fire station, where it was dispersed among the various rural crews. Another member from the group, Lauren Wells, also made up sandwiches for firefighters.

"These firemen and women do a tremendous job and as an ex-rural fire service volunteer for 25 years I know too well how hot and dry fires get," Mrs Ellul said.