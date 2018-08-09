Community digging deep to help drought affected farmers

GOOD CAUSE: Amanda Matthew and Kirra Zanner, pictured with three-year-old son Angus Davidson, are collecting hampers to deliver to farming families.

GOOD CAUSE: Amanda Matthew and Kirra Zanner, pictured with three-year-old son Angus Davidson, are collecting hampers to deliver to farming families. Emma Clarke

DROUGHT-STRICKEN farming families more than 250km away are at the forefront of a donation drive in Ipswich.

A convoy of six cars and a ten-tonne truck will leave Ipswich for Texas on August 18 and volunteers deliver 50 hampers straight to affected farmers' doors.

Bags of food are bottles of water are bound for farming families in the middle of a crippling nation-wide drought but organisers Amanda Matthew and Kirra Zanner need the community's help to make sure they can reach as many families as they can.

They still need donations of non-perishable food and hay bales to fill the hampers.

Non-perishable food for families and pets is accepted, along with hay bales. Ms Matthew and Ms Zanner are also looking for a sponsor to help print information brochures and help with the cost of fuel.

To donate visit the volunteers at Brassall Shopping Centre on Saturday, August 11 or search for 'Doing it for the farmers, Ipswich and surrounds to Texas, QLD' on Facebook.

If you or somebody you know needs support contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.