Community coaching courses free for Aussie clubs

House Rules

SPORT Australia offers the Community Coaching General Principles course which aims to assist coaches to learn the basic skills of coaching, particularly those coaches working with children.

The course is offered online and is free of charge to Australian coaches.

Sport Australia also offers the Community Officiating General Principles course to assist officials in learning the basic skills they will need to officiate effectively.

Topics include ethical responsibilities of officials, communication, dealing with conflict and people management.

The course takes approximately four hours to complete online and is free of charge to Australian officials.

For more information or to complete the course go to www.sportaus.gov.au

Committee training

THE face to face Building Active Communities Workshops have been replaced with online training opportunities that are being run in partnership between the Queensland Government and QFSR Skills Alliance.

All courses are self-paced and take approximately 2-3 hours to complete.

Courses available include: Financial management, committee management, strategic planning, fundraising, sponsorship and grants and volunteer management.

Go to www.skillsalliance. com.au/store/

Junior basketball

A NEW season of junior basketball will tip off next month at the Ipswich Basketball Association.

Competitions are offered from under 10 year olds and older with participants able to choose which club they play for.

Individual clubs should be contacted to find out availability within teams.

Clubs within Ipswich are Brothers Basketball, Easts Basketball, Mt Crosby, Springfield Brumbies and Swifts-Comets.

All contact details are available on the Ipswich Basketball website.

Get in contact with a club soon as the new season is set to start on April 27.