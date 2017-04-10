Community clean up post-Cyclone Debbie

Springfield Nature Group and Grill'd Orion Springfield Central working together to clean up the neighbourhood post-Cyclone Debbie.

LOCAL residents were up bright and early this morning to pick up rubbish spread across the region as a result of Cyclone Debbie.

In conjunction with the Grill'd monthly Local Matters campaign, Springfield Nature Group along with Grill'd Springfield Orion Central staff members rolled up their sleeves and braved the sludge in an effort to highlight the importance of keeping waste out of our waterways and drains.

Springfield Nature Group and Grill'd Orion Springfield Central working together to clean up the neighbourhood post Cyclone Debbie. Myjanne Jensen

Ipswich Citizen of the Year 2017 and Springfield Nature Group President, Luise Manning, said it was her aim to create greater awareness around the ecology of the Springfield region and to remind people to be mindful of the impact waste can have on the environment.

"You can just see from the flood how much water came down here from Robelle Domain under those dry creek beds and how it has pushed all the trees down, bringing with it all the rubbish, the bags, the litter, the bottles,” Mrs Manning said.

Springfield Nature Group and Grill'd Orion Springfield Central working together to clean up the neighbourhood post Cyclone Debbie. Myjanne Jensen

"The drains feed into the water course so we want to show people the extent of the litter that's here and which came from the flood that tore through Springfield because of Cyclone Debbie.

"There's absolute devastation to the trees and river banks and rubbish all through the trees and bushes.”

Springfield Nature Group and Grill'd Orion Springfield Central working together to clean up the neighbourhood post Cyclone Debbie. Myjanne Jensen

Grill'd Springfield Orion Central Assistant Manager, Brad Graham, brought his children and team member Arlyn Maglaque along to the clean up to show support of the community initiative.

"The Springfield Nature Group is one of the groups we have as part of our Local Matters jars this month and so every month we have community groups that we give a helping hand to and try to help give some exposure to as well,” Mr Graham said.

Springfield Nature Group and Grill'd Orion Springfield Central working together to clean up the neighbourhood post Cyclone Debbie. Myjanne Jensen

"Luckily this month we were able to connect and to organise some time to come out and help out a little bit.”

The Springfield Nature Group will hold its next monthly meeting at Grill'd Springfield Orion on April 18.