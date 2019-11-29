Community claims 'today is a win' with ruling on 2011 floods

Goodna locals eagerly awaiting news on the NSW Supreme Court ruling on the State Government's part in the 2011 floods.

LOCALS are having a mixed response to the news the State Government has been found to be responsible for some of the damage of the 2011 floods.

New South Wales Supreme Court Justice Robert Beech-Jones earlier this morning found in favour of a billion dollar class action brought by Maurice Blackburn lawyers on behalf of more than 6000 flood victims against the State Government, Seqwater and Sunwater.

Former Councillor Paul Tully, whose home was inundated in the 2011 floods, said today was a win for the Ipswich community.

"There was an air of despondency, particularly in the last couple of days that we're not likely to win," he said.

"It's gone on for seven or eight years. A long, long time and now justice has prevailed.

"Through a quirk in our legal system the case couldn't be commenced in Queensland because there were no class actions then. It's taken a judge of the New South Wales Supreme Court to hand down this decision, but it is appealable. It could go on to the court of appeal in NSW and to the High Court eventually, so that could be another two or three year delay."

He called upon the premier to take action.

"Premier Palaszczuk, this has gone on long enough, draw a line in the sand let the people be paid their fair compensation, which the court has ruled in our favour and don't let this drag on," he said.

WHY WASN'T THIS MAN WEARING A SHIRT?

Frank Beaumont, 78, has worked hard his entire life and lost everything when the flood peaked at Goodna.

"All I had left was a roof, three walls and the internal timber framework."

"Today has been a lot of stress and it's been resolved in the way we wanted it to be resolved."

"He (the judge) really ripped apart the dam engineers, he also gave a lot of adherence to the Morris Blackburn's engineer that they brought in from America, who modelled what would have happened,"

"We should not ever have been flooded. I have a two storey house with a tv aerial six feet above my roof. I couldn't even see the TV aerial."

Mr Beaumont was only left with the shoes on his feet and a pair of shorts, both of which he decided to wear once again to hear today's verdict.

When asked how the money would help him, Mr Beaumont responded: "I've got to live to see it first."