Community centre open under different guise

Christine MacDonald has worked for Riverview Neighbourhood Centre for 11 years since it moved into its home. Council have just told them they can't be there anymore. Riverview Craft group being moved on after 22 years in that building. Cordell Richardson

RIVERVIEW Community Centre is reopening next week, but without its original operators, Riverview Neighbourhood House.

Christine MacDonald, River Neighbourhood House manager said Ipswich City Council took over the site in a coup d'etat at the end of June.

"There was no communication between the person that was put in charge by council to work it all out,” she said, "It's a complete mess - it is what it is but it's a complete mess.”

Ms MacDonald said their case manager from council said there was no need for Riverview Neighbourhood House to move out on June 30 as they would be reinstalled as operators on July 1.

She said the council was unable to provide a clear answer as to whether Neighbourhood House should stay or go - so the community centre relocated to the Palmdale Shopping Centre on Mitchell St.

"We've got a shop front at the moment, we closed the doors on June 28 and we reopened here July 1,” Ms MacDonald said.

"At the moment we're on a six month lease, we're still looking for a property.”

Riverview Neighbourhood House is also in a legal dispute with council regarding the use of the building's name which has been licensed by the operators.

"Council commenced management of the centre's activities on 1 July 2019,” a council spokesperson said.

"The community has commonly referred to the centre as the Riverview Community Centre for many years.

"It is otherwise not appropriate to comment on specific legal matters raised by your email.”

In a release from the council-run media site, Ipswich First, the site will re-open to the public next Tuesday for an "afternoon of family fun”.

"Council's carpenters, painters and electricians have been busy sprucing up the building, repainting walls, fixing plumbing and installing new lights,” it reads.

In the release, the council's Community, Cultural and Economic Development General Manager, Ben Pole, said more work will be carried out over the coming months to enhance the space for the community.

"The place is looking fantastic and council will continue to invest in the centre as it hosts more wonderful community programs to bring the people of Riverview together,” he said.

"Over the coming months, we will look at the type of support the centre needs from council, and how we can make the facility an effective focal point for community.

"We'd like to commend those who've help put such vibrant programs in place.

"We know how much work is involved, and we're aware of the genuine value that these programs bring to the community. Some of the ways people within the centre have changed others' lives for the better is extraordinary.”

Ms MacDonald said the council will the centre's operation back up for tender, but she doesn't know when.

"It's been so disappointing dealing with the administrator, down to the workers in the community branches,” she said.