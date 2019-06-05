Community centre may last the distance after sit in

Jo-Ann Miller MP with Christine MacDonald who has worked for Riverview Neighbourhood Centre for 11 years since it moved into its home. Council have just told them they can't be there anymore.

Jo-Ann Miller MP with Christine MacDonald who has worked for Riverview Neighbourhood Centre for 11 years since it moved into its home. Council have just told them they can't be there anymore. Cordell Richardson

RIVERVIEW Community Centre's fate will be decided by Friday after a sit in with council yesterday morning.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello heard from about 15 Riverview residents, Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller and centre co-ordinator Christine MacDonald.

The troupe were invited to the conference rooms atop the council chambers to discuss what can be done to continue managing the centre after council rejected their tender in favour of Challenge Employment and Training.

READ THE ORIGINAL STORY HERE

"(Mr Chemello) invited us up there, it was a positive meeting, I don't think we would have made it up to the top without our local state member out there pushing,” Ms MacDonald said.

"There were 12 people there from the community, there were people there that had actually put screws in the building when it was built, they were part of the building and everything.

"For us it was positive, now council is going to get back to us by Friday to let us know the outcome of the meeting.”

The centre's managing community group, Neighbourhood House Inc. lost the management rights and originally had to exit the building by June 30.

They have now appealed to Mr Chemello to reconsider a three-month extension they originally put forward if

"We don't know what the outcome is - whether we stay or we go, but at least we've been heard,” Ms MacDonald said.

"Yes it is an ICC asset but it actually belongs to the community and they've taken ownership of the building.

On Monday council reconsidered removing Neighbourhood House Inc. as the managers, saying they would turn around a review in two weeks.

They will now review by Friday, according to Ms MacDonald, due to the extensive works that will have to be undertaken to handover vacant possession, should the review not go in their favour.

"We have builders coming in on Monday, I've got the walls coming our, air-con coming out and we can't stop because we only have until June 30,” she said.