Community called to have say on Mount Crosby Rd interchange

IPSWICH West MP Jim Madden is urging residents to have their say on proposed plans for the $22 million Mount Crosby Rd interchange but a start date on when works will finally get underway is not yet known.

The State and Federal Governments agreed on a 20/80 funding split in November after a community push to improve safety for drivers getting on-and-off the Warrego Highway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is currently undertaking community consultation.

Mr Madden said he's had the proposed plans hung on a wall in his office since the middle of last year.

There were plans to hold a community forum this year but COVID-19 put a stop to that.

Letters have been delivered to residents in the northern suburbs of Ipswich.

There is just a month left for people to voice their concerns.

Mr Madden said he has been through similar consultation processes for the Minden crossroads and Blacksoil interchange and locals can shape the process.

"With both of those projects, substantial changes were made as a result of community consultation," he said.

"Particularly with Blacksoil.

"I want the department to listen to the residents if changes can be made to accommodate concerns. It could be as small as a longer speed up lanes … all of those things need to be taken into account."

Jim Madden MP over the Warrego Highway.

It has been a long coming for motorists wanting to see tangible change.

A petition containing more than 1700 signatures calling for an upgrade was presented to parliament last year by Mr Madden, which was started by Chuwar resident Sandra Clarke.

The department completed a planning study into the traffic congestion, safety and active transport issues at the interchange in July 2017.

The design of the proposed upgrade includes increased capacity on the southern (North Tivoli) roundabout with an additional circulating lane.

It will also involve a reconfigured and simplified northern (Chuwar) roundabout, with the addition of a slip lane for through traffic travelling north (from the Warrego Highway towards Karalee) and restricting access to-and-from Coal Rd.

A dedicated pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the highway to the west of the Mount Crosby Rd overpass is planned as well.

Mr Madden said he has written to Transport Minister Mark Bailey and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to determine an approximate start date to the works.

"I have concerns with regard to the southbound lane of Mount Crosby Rd between Junction Rd and the roundabout on the northside of the interchange," he said.

"I think improvements can be made.

"I just see that as a choke point and I'm hoping something can be done to put extra lanes there.

"I do have concerns about traffic coming from Karalee that needs to go through the northside roundabout, there might be a choke point there."

The department is seeking feedback until August 9.

To have your say, complete the online survey, email metropolitanregion@tmr.qld.gov.au, phone 3066 4338 or you can request a hard copy form.

