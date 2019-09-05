Community bands together to save at risk turtles

TOP WORK: Renee Gudopp and her sons rescued dozens of turtles fleeing the drying Lake Apex last week.

THEY might be able to out pace a hare - but turtles certainly can't outrun cars, and the drought is increasingly forcing them onto our region's roads in search of water.

Luckily, the community has banded together to save the turtles, with dozens rescued from roads in recent weeks.

Gatton mum Renee Gudopp was driving into Gatton last Wednesday when she spotted a large group of turtles leaving Lake Apex and crossing Tenthill Creek Rd.

Rather then simply avoid them, Ms Gudopp pulled over and started collecting the vulnerable creatures.

"There was at least 60, 70 plus turtles that you could actually see coming up over the hill and coming out over the lake," Ms Gudopp said.

"There was a lot of them - I've never seen them do that before.

"I rang council, because we didn't know where to put them, I'd started putting them in the boot of my car."

She sad it was "distressing" to see the animals so desperate to find water.

Along with another couple who stopped to help, she was able to keep the turtles safe until council workers arrived to collect the animals and relocate them.

While some young kids would want to keep the aquatic creatures, her son Charlie was happy to see them had back to nature.

"He just wanted to help get them off the road - he didn't want to keep them," she said.

"He actually didn't want to touch them to be honest."

The remaining turtles in Lake Apex were relocated to Lockyer Creek by council workers last Friday.

It's not just on the region's roads community members are saving creatures.

Bauer's Organic Farm in Mount Sylvia have re-homed a number of turtles they discovered on their property.

In a post on Facebook, Rob Bauer said a neighbouring property's dam dried up, forcing many turtles to head for the Bauer's larger dam.

They collected five turtles on Monday found around the property.

"The turtles get quite excited when they are released to their new home," the post read.

"I think most of them have moved house now but I'll still be on turtle patrol for a few days yet, just in case."

Ms Gudopp said it was heart-warming to see the community band together to protect vulnerable creatures.

"It's wonderful - it's a good little community Gatton, it really is," she said.