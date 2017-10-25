Community bands together for family of Benjamin Martin

HELP FUND: A GoFundMe page and donations to a local child care centre have been set up for the family deceased of Springfield man Benjamin Martin.

IT'S the story that rocked the community and now Springfield residents are coming together in support of the family of Benjamin Martin.

The 36-year-old Springfield man recently passed away and the outpouring of support for his family since he was reported missing has been far reaching.

It was the community's response on both social media and throughout Springfield which prompted Joanne Murphy to offer people a place to donate items or funds for the Martin family and said she hoped it would offer some light during a dark time.

"There have been a lot of people wanting to help the family but haven't known how, so I thought I'd create something people could help to help support the family during this difficult time,” Ms Murphy said.

"Whatever people would like to donate is up to them, it will be different for each individual and I'm currently talking to the Ipswich City Council and the Bendigo Bank, so once that is finalised people will also be able to donate money.

"I think this tragic event has hit home really hard because we're a tight knit community and people just want to be able to help in some way.”

Independent candidate for the seat of Jordan, Steve Hodgson, said he, along with Councillor David Morrison would also throw their support behind the donations by offering $500 from their Ipswich Cares charity.

"I was obviously aware of the search and the community rallying around to try to find Ben and there's been a big outpouring of support, so although I didn't know him personally, I think it's important to support the family as well as highlight the issue of mental health,” Mr Hodgson said.

"This case was quite public because he went missing, but there are a lot mental health issues around and I think we need to make it clear that it's ok to say you're not ok- it's great we have the R U OK Day, but I think every day needs to be like that because there are a lot of people in our community doing it tough.

Suicide Prevention Australia director Matthew Tukaki said it was important to acknowledge all lives lost to suicide and the pain suicide brings to individuals, families and whole communities and change needed to start from the grass-roots level.

"As well as taking a whole-of-community-approach to prevention we must look to how individuals and organisations support priority populations that are continually overrepresented in deaths by suicide,” Mr Tukaki said.

"Compassion coupled with coordinated community action following a bereavement can not only offer immediate support to those personally impacted but also enable longer term prevention efforts.

"The Communities Matter website is a good place to start as it has a range of support information as well as suicide prevention resources specifically designed for small towns and local communities.”

A GoFundMe page was started yesterday fir the Martin family which has already received $7500 and is still rising. To donate to the cause visit: https://www.gofundme.com/martin-family-donations-to-charity or to donate items for the family, contact Joanne Murphy on 33810078 or Jmurphy1@goodstart.org.au.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health support visit www.beyondblue.org or for support after suicide visit the Support after suicide website: http://www.supportaftersuicide.org.au/.