Subscribe Today's Paper
City of Ipswich Official of the Year Bayden Sawyers.
Rugby League

Community backing lifts Bayden to new heights

Tom Bushnell
by
1st Nov 2019 4:33 PM
THE feeling of belonging that motivates Bayden Sawyers is similar to that which he associates with his teammates and fellow officials.

"It is a family sort of thing,” he said. "Growing up watching footy, I always wanted to have the ball in my hand and I love the contact.

"Refereeing is a big family as well. They're all very open and friendly people. That's the reason why I have stayed involved.”

Sawyers said he would not be on the cusp of a promising future in the game if not for the support he had received from his refereeing family.

"I wish to thank Luke and Katrina Anderson, Steven and Amy Littleford, and Tracey and Yeleena Harradine,” he said.

"They are a big part of why I'm where I am. They have always been there to take me to games and help me to improve my knowledge. They have been awesome, and I can't praise mum and dad enough.”

He also paid credit to the Josh Bretherton-led coaching team at Ipswich State High School's NRL factory for encouraging his passion.

Through his involvement in the Excellence program and meeting graduates who now star in the NRL like Ronaldo Mulitalo and Phillip Sami, he has gained invaluable insight into how much hard work will be required to reach his ultimate goal.

Ipswich Queensland Times

