Community answers call for 21 needy families

Dominee Hart for Churches of Christ Housing Services has thanked the community for supporting battling families this year.

AS ONE of six charities to team up the QT for this year’s Adopt a Family appeal, Churches of Christ Housing Services (CCHS) has been able to bring some joy for 21 local families who have been doing it tough.

The organisation was able to ensure all of its families in need were adopted this year.

CCHS housing support worker Dominee Hart said 2021 may have been the most important year yet for the Adopt a Family Appeal, with many people still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Ms Hart said the local community responded with tangible support, with many local business and community members jumping on board to support the appeal.

This year CCHS packed 21 hampers of Christmas food, and toys for families in need.

The essential hampers are made up of Christmas treats, pantry staples, toiletries and cleaning

products, children’s toys, and vouchers, assisting a total of 39 adults and teenagers and 47 young children.

“There are stories of many hamper recipients who have been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community,” Ms Hart said.

“The recipients are grateful for the gifts and to know they have an incredible community supporting them through a difficult season that has impacted them emotionally and

financially.

“We see a lot of our families and individuals struggling, particularly at Christmas time. We want to say a big thank you to the community for supporting our clients.

“The hampers will help spread some joy and happiness this Christmas.”

All hampers will be delivered to CCHSL families and individuals in time for Christmas.