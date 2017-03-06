33°
Commonwealth Games to bring pride to Ipswich

Anna Hartley
| 6th Mar 2017 7:00 AM
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is proud to announce Ipswich's part in the Queen's Baton Relay. Pictured with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deborah Acason (nee Lovely).
Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale is proud to announce Ipswich's part in the Queen's Baton Relay. Pictured with Commonwealth Games gold medalist Deborah Acason (nee Lovely). David Nielsen

AS SOME of Ipswich's born and bred athletes prepare to train hard for a place in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, it's exciting to know our city will also have a part to play.

A call to arms has gone out for residents to get involved in the Queen's Baton Relay which will come to Ipswich ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The public can nominate local legends to carry the baton, which is set to be in Ipswich on March 29 next year.

READ MORE: Our role in the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Only 3800 people across the nation will have the rare opportunity to be a baton-bearer.

Ipswich weightlifter and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Deborah Acason said she couldn't wait to nominate someone.

She told the QT she could think of quite a few locals she would nominate straight away and encouraged others to think of people they could put forward who deserved to represent the city.

So let's take a moment this week to think about our unsung heroes who we'd like to see carry the baton for Ipswich.

If you have someone in mind, check out the QT website for more details about how to be involved in the Queen's Baton Relay.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  commonwealth games 2018 community editorial comment ipswich

