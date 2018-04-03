Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Collect Borobi pins
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

3rd Apr 2018 11:40 AM

YOU don't have to be on the Gold Coast to bask in Commonwealth Games glory because we're bringing a piece of the Games to you.

We know Queenslanders love to wear their hearts on their sleeve so why not show your passion and wear a piece of the Games there too?

From Wednesday, collect the five-part Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi pin collection, exclusive to News Corp.

For just $2 with the paper every day, these pins are your chance to be a part of history.

2018 marks the first time in the history of a major multi-sport event that an equal number of medal events for men and women will be held.

Youtube child sensation Grace Mulgrew 12 promoting the Commonwealth Games pin collection.
Youtube child sensation Grace Mulgrew 12 promoting the Commonwealth Games pin collection.

Wednesday's pin is a special Borobi 'Share the dream' pin, plus you'll get a bonus collector's card. Coming up is a pin for swimming, gymnastics, cycling and athletics. Collect all five!

All you have to do is grab your local paper every day until Saturday, and grab the Sunday Mail or Sunday Telegraph on Sunday and take the inside token to a participating newsagent or Woolworths.

Be a part of history with our latest promotion.

For more information, head online to BorobiPinCollection.com.au

COMMONWEALTH GAMES ACTION

WEDNESDAY: Borobi 'Share the dream' pin + bonus collector's card

THURSDAY: Swimming

FRIDAY: Gymnastics

SATURDAY: Cycling

SUNDAY: Athletics

Related Items

commonwealth games gold coast news corp promotion
News Corp Australia
Scratching for cash over Centenary Highway

Scratching for cash over Centenary Highway

News Motorists are demanding the State Government pay up for damage to their cars caused by Centenary Highway roadworks.

  • 3rd Apr 2018 12:49 PM
Alleged Ipswich bomb maker named in court

Alleged Ipswich bomb maker named in court

Crime Woman to face court in Ipswich again tomorrow

How a Safe City operator helped stop 'damaging' bomb

How a Safe City operator helped stop 'damaging' bomb

Crime A trained operator watched the occupants' every move

Pro-coal challenge against Turnbull 'news to me': Buchholz

Pro-coal challenge against Turnbull 'news to me': Buchholz

Politics Scott Buchholz said Tony Abbott had not mentioned the group to him

  • 3rd Apr 2018 11:44 AM

Local Partners