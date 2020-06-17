Commonwealth Games boxer’s journey from policeman to professional trainer to IGS

FATHER SON TIME: Mark Burgess and son Isaiah. Burgess said his son’s attendance at IGS influenced his decision to work there and he loved being an active participant in his son’s school life and encouraging his sporting endeavours.

RUGBY: IGS strength and conditioning coach Mark Burgess has had a truly remarkable professional life since starting a degree in Sports Science at UQ Gold Coast in 1998.

Champion boxer Burgess attended Commonwealth Games in 1994 in Canada and 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, and claimed three Australian Titles over a 104 fight career, and he is not done yet.

Continuing to box today, the 60-year-old veteran defeated a much younger man to take the Australian Cruiserweight Title at Caloundra in March before coronavirus shutdown the world.

It is this background in elite boxing that has had him in high demand at pro sporting teams since graduating uni.

Currently in his fourth year as a cross trainer alongside great mate Brad Thorn at the Queensland Reds, Burgess cut his teeth at the Brisbane Broncos in the early 2000s.

A friend of Wayne Bennett through the police force, the master coach knew Burgess’ skills and brand of motivation could benefit his men. While at the Broncos, Burgess picked up another job with the Brisbane Lions and juggled both, tasting success with the AFL club before Eddie Jones lured him over to the Queensland Reds.

In 2004, Burgess utilised his police and special weapons skills to undertake two lucrative three month tours of Iraq, tasked with training an interim police force.

“1994 was the fall of Saddam and Iraq was absolutely lawless,” Burgess said.

“We got flown into a melting pot. Of the 4000 Iraqis we recruited, we lost probably three quarters through domestic fire fights.

“ It’s a holy war over there. You would wake up one day and lose 10 blokes. It was absolutely crazy.”

Returning with renewed value for life at home, Burgess next port of call was Melbourne Storm, enlisted by friend from the Broncos, Craig Bellamy. to toughen up his troops.

“Craig is highly disciplined,” Burgess said.

“This is what I try to get through to the high school coaches.

“Craig trains as hard as the players do.

“He did then and he does now.

“He is two kilo over his playing weight thirty years ago and he is the same age as me.

“He has one beer per fortnight. He just has phenomenal discipline.

“He trains every morning. The boys come to the gym at 7am and he has done his, and he demands that from his assistants.

“He says ‘this is it we are the leaders of this group and they need to see us train.

“Kevvy (Walters) was the fittest he has ever been when he was with Craig. Steve Kearney was the fittest he had ever been when he worked with him.

“He is the epitome of high discipline.”

Brought back to the Reds by Nick Stiles in 2017, he has remained there under Thorn.

IGS were fortunate to land his services after son Isaiah, an outstanding shot putter and prop, started grade seven there last year.

Burgess could not praise the teachers, the students and their values enough and said the school had been tremendous for Isaiah’s all-round personal development.

He said it was a privilege to work with an elite school such as IGS and he was looking forward to a successful year on and off the playing field.