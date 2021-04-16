Commonwealth Bank honours ATM promise after closure

Commonwealth Bank has delivered on its promise to install a new ATM at Booval Fair following the closure of its branch in March.

Commonwealth Bank customers left fuming at the closure of the Booval Fair branch earlier this year have been thrown a bone, following a barrage of complaints.

A new ATM, which offers deposit and withdrawal capabilities, was this week installed at the centre.

Booval Fair management took to social media on Friday, confirming the new device was up and running.

“We're happy to announce that a deposit and withdrawal CommBank ATM is now operational at the northern end of the centre,” they said.

The new ATM is located outside Lifeline and Booval Bakehouse. Picture: Booval Fair management

It comes following the branch’s closure in March, in response to a reported 50 per cent downturn in foot traffic over the past five years.

At the time, regional general manager Kylie Hall said regular reviews of branch locations determined whether to open, close or upgrade sites.

In an added blow last month, CommBank also removed three adjoining ATMs at the centre, leaving outraged customers with few alternatives.

The new ATM is located just outside Lifeline and Booval Bakehouse.

“We know that the closure of the Commonwealth Bank branch has caused some inconvenience to some of our customers,” Ms Hall said.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia announces the permanent closure of its Booval branch this past January.

“We hope that this new ATM can now assist you with some your banking requirements.”

The latest installation has since been met with praise from existing customer.

Doreen Pawliw said she was “so happy” to now have somewhere to do her banking.

Elizabeth Maree said: “Common sense prevails.”

It is in stark contrast to news of the branch’s closure, which was met with backlash and concerns for Ipswich’s elderly community.

Customers were met with two black walls in place of where three CommBank ATMs used to sit.

Many residents feared older customers would be unable to access their pensions or understand digital services.

Visitors to Booval Fair are still able to complete transactions at Australia Post.

The closest branches are located at Ipswich, Redbank, Goodna and Springfield.

