Common ambition unites brothers

MEMORABLE: Ipswich State High School's Jack Loew will never forget the adventure he had while taking part in the PPI Dream Chasers Tour. Rob Williams

Venturing to the United States in search of opportunity, Ipswich's Jack Loew was joined by other college prospects from around the globe.

He and other aspiring NFL professionals from countries like Austria, Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands, piled onto a bus and travelled around America for two weeks visiting colleges and taking part in combines at eight Division One schools.

"It was a bunch of boys chucked on a bus driving around,” Loew said.

"I formed many good friendships and I'm still in contact with some of the boys.

"It was an amazing experience.”

A typical daily routine during the PPI Dream Chasers tour involved waking up at 3am and journeying up to six hours to the next location before completing a series of drills, tests and game simulations.

After a packed day, players would retire to their rooms by 10pm before rising early the next morning to repeat the process.

Loew said it was an unbelievable environment to be exposed to and he would not hesitate to do it all over again.

"They were all really great people to talk to,” he said.

"It was interesting to compare accents and slang.

"There was a lot of banter.

"It was just boys being boys.”

Loew said some of the differences between the diverse cultures were eye opening.

"Some of the guys had already been in the military because their countries have conscription,” he said.

"It was crazy listening to their stories about places I've never been to.”

Loew said he encountered a lot of amazing athletes but was encouraged with how he and the other Australians stacked up physically and were able to compete.

He said he hoped their performance would open up the pathway to more Australians in the future and entice coaches to look for talent down under.

"Our goal was to show that Aussies are not just kickers,” he said.

"We were leaps and bounds above what I expected us to be.”