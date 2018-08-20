Menu
Crime

Commodore drivers says he didn't know plates were stolen

Ross Irby
by
20th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A MAN apparently put stolen plates on a car that he then sold to a mate who says he didn't know the plates were stolen.

Gary Patrick Barker, 54, from Riverview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of suspected stolen property on June 21; driving when unlicensed; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said Barker, who appeared in custody in the dock, told police he purchased the Holden Commodore from a friend and the plates were on it.

Sgt Laing said staff manning Ipswich Safe City advised police that a Holden seen parked had suspect plates.

A man was seen on CCTV leaving the car.

Police spoke to Barker, a father of six. And in a pat-down search a crystal substance in a clip seal bag was found, Barker saying it was ice.

Defence lawyer Zara Rudan said Barker fell into trouble after his dad died and he split up from his partner.

Ms Rudan said he intends to return to rural life where he works as a shearer and labourer on his release from jail.

He had spent 20 days in custody.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined him $800. The number plates were seized.

