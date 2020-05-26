How a council group will supercharge Ipswich’s CBD revamp

An artist’s impression of the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

An artist’s impression of the Ipswich CBD redevelopment.

A NEW committee has been appointed to oversee the transformation of Ipswich's business heart.

Deputy mayor Marnie Doyle, mayor Tersea Harding and councillors Nicole Jonic, Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan will chair the recently formed Ipswich Central Redevelopment Committee.

The group will oversee the final stages of the $250 million CBD redevelopment.

Councillors voted unanimously at yesterday's meeting to approve the group.

The big-ticket project involves the construction of a new council administration building, library, civic space and the redevelopment of various retail precincts.

The first stage of the project was opened to residents before Christmas.

Council documents state the formation of the group was timely to ensure the right governance from a new council.

"(The committee) will ensure the council and the community have visibility over the project as it progresses … to ensure it creates a thriving and activated Ipswich Central," council documents state.

Cr Doyle said the project would bring enormous employment opportunities to Ipswich.

The project is expected to be finished by mid-2021.