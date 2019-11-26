Committed leadership reviving local game

IN SAFE HANDS: With umpiring co-ordinator Steve Durrington moulding the next generation of officials, the future of Ipswich Softball is secure.

IN SAFE HANDS: With umpiring co-ordinator Steve Durrington moulding the next generation of officials, the future of Ipswich Softball is secure.

Ipswich Softball umpiring co-ordinator Steve Durrington has breathed life into the state’s second largest association.

Now in his third season in charge, he brings a wealth of knowledge and more than a decade of experience.

Softball is his passion. He loves the team aspects of the sport, the friendship and camaraderie it offers, as well as its action-packed nature.

While Durrington used to wield the bat as a player, it is behind the plate where he found he belonged.

Umpiring is often a thankless job. It is also an expensive self-funded pursuit.

In order to send himself to officiate at the senior National Championships, Ipswich’s top umpire forked out $7000.

“You have to be in it for love, not the money,” he said.

Within the umpiring fraternity exists a welcoming and supportive culture which fosters improvement and encourages socialisation.

“There is a really strong team spirit in both playing and umpiring,” Durrington said.

As a senior level four accredited umpire Durrington is qualified to teach and sign off on training modules.

Having initiated the successful “Green Shirts” program, Ipswich Softball is thriving. More than 30 games of softball are being played per day by some 600 members.

Durrington said the association catered to all ages and skill levels, with options for novices and competitive pathways.

“You can just have a hit and giggle for a bit of fun and exercise,” he said.

The Ipswich association is constantly growing and is always seeking more umpires.

Umpires earn between $10 and $20 depending on experience. It costs up to $700 or $800 to outfit an umpire with safety equipment and uniforms. Initially, payments go towards this cost and officials start earning after that amount is settled.

Contact Steve Durrington on 0497326821.