Commissioner shares first image of hurt constable's recovery

RECOVERY: Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Constable Peter McAulay and his dad Mike at Princess Alexander Hospital. Contributed

A POLICE officer hit by a car and critically injured at Booval in September continues to show signs of a miraculous recovery.

Constable Peter McAulay was struck by an allegedly stolen car and left for dead in the early hours of September 27.

The first public image of his recovery was released after Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart visited the young constable in hospital.

Commissioner Stewart shared a photo of Const McAulay and his dad Mike in Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Our colleague, Constable Peter McAulay, is making a miraculous recovery," Commissioner Stewart wrote.

"Peter we wish you a swift and complete recovery.

"Our thanks to all who have supported Peter in this journey."

While Const McAulay's recovery has been significant, Commissioner Stewart acknowledged there was still some way to go.

An ambrose golf day has been organised to raise funds for Const McAulay and his family at Sandy Gallop Golf Club on December 7.

The cost of entry is $160 per team, with payments needed in full by November 23.

Bookings can be made by calling Kym Wellen on 0410644394 or Jane Westaway on 0432395525.