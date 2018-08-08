The man who put the ‘big’ in Big John Zupp

FORMER king of the car dealers-turned-property player John Zupp has finally revealed how he became a household name as "Big John Zupp".

The octogenarian said it was well-respected former adman and Angel Flights founder Bill Bristow who had the idea of putting the "Big" in "Big John Zupp" because of the market size his company dominated.

"We used professional advertising companies and had a great working relationship with Bill," John said. "Bill also helped Stefan become a household name in Brisbane all those years ago."

Certainly, the nickname has well and truly stuck like mud thanks to those memorable TV commercials and the unforgettable "Any Old Iron" jingle that accompanied them.

"They had a message but were entertaining," John said. "Kids used to hang out the back of school buses at Mt Gravatt and yell out 'Hey, Mr Zupp, can you trade me in a banana? They were great days."

John was in his 70s and employing more than 750 people when he made the tough decision to sell his chain of car dealerships to Automotive Holdings Group.

READ: Whatever happened to Big John Zupp

UNLIKELY HOME FOR FILM HUB

ALTHOUGH some hard working industrial agents plying their trade in Hemmant may disagree … in the suburb in Brisbane's east doesn't seem a likely venue for those Hollywood types or even the odd super hero.

But that may soon change with the State Government seemingly set on a course to create a

$12 million screen and television studio complex at 45 Gosport St.

The 3.56ha site, near the historic Queensport Hotel, currently houses five large vacant warehouses that would be converted into a state-of-the-art film and television complex.

The film and television hub will be located next to Hemmant’s Queensport Hotel.

For the record, the then-fully leased property was purchased in 2013 by Macanda Pty Ltd, an entity controlled by the Sydney-based private investment company Orlani Property Group.

At the time the B-grade property is tenanted by a subsidiary of Olam International. It has been vacant for a while and was refurbished last year.

If the deal goes through the State Government will be paying about $95/sq m or more than $1.4 million a year for the property with a gross lettable area of 15,241sq m.

OPTUS SEARCHES FOR NEW HQ

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant Optus has a new a requirement for 5000sq m to 6000sq m in the CBD or near city through Knight Frank.

At the moment they are in the Optus Centre at 15 Green Square Close in Fortitude Valley.

Also, engineering consultants AECOM, which has an 8000sq m requirement in the market, has whittled down its list to Charter Hall's 175 Eagle St, The Shayher Group's 300 George St (which is under construction) or staying put at Cromwell's HQ North tower at 540 Wickham St.

But never underestimate the lure of staying put.

Australia New Zealand CEO Todd Battley at AECOM’s current headquarters in Fortitude Valley.

Technology One is in the same tower and staying there after an exhaustive nine-month search for new headquarters.

Obviously Cromwell gave them an offer they couldn't refuse but that's no comfort for those developers who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in the bidding process in response to the original requirement.

Fingers are being pointed.

SAVILLS EXPANDS ON GLITTER STRIP

THERE must be plenty of work on the Gold Coast.

Global real estate group Savills has expanded its footprint on the Gold Coast with a new Broadbeach office.

The office, located at Shop 2/20 Queensland Ave, comes on the heels of Savills establishing a residential division in Southport just 18 months ago.

After focusing on the commercial market for almost two decades, Savills Gold Coast has made significant inroads into the residential market this past year.

Savills Broadbeach, with a team of 14 seasoned professionals, is expected to build on this momentum after securing space occupied for the past 15 years by a former real estate agency.

WATPAC WINS HOSPITAL CONTRACT

WATPAC has won a $74 million contract to deliver the Roma Hospital Redevelopment Main Works project for Queensland Health.

Next to the existing hospital, Watpac will construct a new three-level building with a gross floor area of 12,550sq m, providing 24 beds with departments including emergency, allied health, medical imaging, inpatient wards, pathology, medical records and central sterilising.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) with project manager Sue Leggate infront the Roma Hospital building to be demolished to make way for the new three-level building. Picture: Liam Kidston

Additional facilities to be delivered include theatres, a mortuary, reception, administration areas, staff lounge, training rooms, laundry, kitchen, a cafe and plant rooms.

With site works expected to start in late September.

The redevelopment is anticipated to be completed in late 2020 and is one of numerous projects Watpac is currently delivering in Queensland including the North Queensland Stadium in Townsville, the Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Ipswich, and the Herston Quarter Redevelopment - a major health project in Brisbane.