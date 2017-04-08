COMMENT: Will we ever win traffic war?

YOU can't always get what you want, especially when it comes to beating the hustle and bustle of the morning commute.

By all reports, Springfield residents are learning all about it at the moment. It seems no matter how much work is done on the Centenary Hwy, that dreaded bottleneck just keeps turning up somewhere else.

The best thing for everyone in that area I think would be to encourage more people to use public transport, and to do this, the Government is going to have to find a way to either increase the number of car parks at Springfield, or extend the line out further.

On a positive note, work at the notorious Pine and Delacy St intersection is progressing well and, even without the job fully done, the changes look like they will considerably ease the confusion and delays associated with that intersection.

Which, of course, brings us to the next bottle neck along the line - the good old Mt Crosby Rd-Warrego Hwy interchange!