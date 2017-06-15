COMMENT: Why we love our race day

YOU could probably write a thesis on the subject of the Ipswich Cup, and why tens of thousands of us are drawn back to it like moths to a spotlight year after year.

This event that has become a fixture on the social calendar is something of an excuse to party for many, yet at the same time, it is an important race event for those who take the sport seriously.

For many of us still, it's that one day in the year where you know you'll run into at least half a dozen old mates and associates on the way to the bar or the loo.

It's that knack to be something to everyone that makes the Ipswich Cup such a winner - but there's more to it than that.

Over the past 15 years or so there has been a gradual improvement in the organisation of the Ipswich Cup.

From the Pig Pen to the marquees and the introduction of the infield, the Ipswich Cup has become a well-oiled machine.