COMMENT: Why I won't wear purple

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is upon us and while I would never begrudge a citizen's right to equal opportunity, I'm not 100% sold on the idea of having a day set aside for recognising women.

Why isn't every day the right time to recognise women's achievements?

Every day I meet capable, passionate, intelligent and successful women.

It almost seems counter-productive to relegate the work of 50% of the world's population to be celebrated on one day; as if the successful women I meet are the exception rather than the rule.

Well today you won't catch me wearing purple and it's not because I don't support the idea of elevating and celebrating women.

I celebrate women every day; they are among my mentors, my leaders and they haven't earned that status because they are women, they've earned it because they are capable, inspirational figures in their fields.

Then perhaps the rest of society doesn't see the world through the same lens and need a day to remind them that exceptional women are equally as amazing as exceptional men.