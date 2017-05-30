COMMENT: We'll keep you in our thoughts

IT'S impossible to praise our emergency services personnel enough for what they do.

The dangerous positions they find themselves in on a regular basis must weigh so heavily on the minds of their friends and family.

And there's no other way to describe the death of an officer on duty except for heartbreaking.

After the events of yesterday it seems impossible to make a comment on anything else going on in our communities.

It also feels like such a small gesture, just a token, because no words could possibly sum up or alleviate the horror being felt by this officer's friends, family or colleagues right now.

But that's all we can do - express our sorrow and heartache.

We can keep everyone impacted in our thoughts and rally around those who work in emergency services to let them know that we do care and we appreciate what they do and it's worth so much to our communities.