COMMENT: Transport needs to work for us

PUBLIC transport can make or break a city.

You only have to travel to Melbourne, the best city in Australia, when it comes to public transport, to see what a difference it makes to liveability.

Then have a look at Brisbane, which gets a big fat fail for its network, to see the damage a poor system can do.

When I moved to Melbourne from Brisbane about 10 years ago, I couldn't believe how frequent the trains were and the area serviced by the network. It was a shock to find a system that was convenient and inexpensive by comparison.

We know our city is growing and a strong public transport structure is integral to both attracting people here but also making people want to stay.

Now is the time to make a firm plan around our transport network and make sure it is going to fit the needs we have now and will have in the future.