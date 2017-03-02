Hope for Whitehead, Denmans names to live on

IT HAS been sad to see a couple of iconic Ipswich businesses reach the end of an era this week.

On Tuesday we spoke to Whitehead Studios owner Gordon Reeves, who seemed somewhere in between disappointed and relieved about putting the finishing touches on 134 years of history.

I'm sure most Ipswich residents would have had some kind of association with Whitehead Studios over the years.

Yesterday it was Denmans Party Hire's turn to make a big announcement.

While the sale doesn't constitute the end of the road, the new owner certainly will have some big shoes to fill.

It should be noted also that there is talk of someone possibly keeping the Whitehead name going - although it is only talk at this stage.

Either way, it would be great to see these businesses survive these challenging times.