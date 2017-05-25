COMMENT: Time to turn purple for Hospice

THINKING about the end of our lives is not something most of us want to do.

But for people who face a terminal diagnosis, those thoughts are very real and something they and their families must confront.

And while there's no way to turn that situation in to something better, there must be great comfort in knowing that here in Ipswich we have an incredible service and facility in Ipswich Hospice Care.

Hospice allows people facing the last days of their lives to be surrounded by great care and support.

It's a truly local service and it relies on local people to keep it going. If you missed Tuesday's QT, we had a story about how you can go purple for Hospice on Friday.

Dress in purple, decorate your workplace in purple and be sure to donate to this important organisation.

If you want to know more or donate, head to http://www.ipswichhospice.org.au/