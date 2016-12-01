COMMENT: Time to fix 'national disgrace'

George Hatchman and Scharmaine Harrold are furiously unhappy with the changes made to the Cunningham Highway intersection at Amberley and he believes it is very dangerous. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

THE Cunningham Highway was described as a "national disgrace from Yamanto to Willowbank” by the vice-president of he Willowbank Area Residents Group - and I'd be inclined to agree.

Having driven on that road countless times - with one trip almost resulting in me being taken out by a truck while on my L plates- there is no doubt it needs some serious attention.

The council, local residents and regular road users are understandably fed up.

Right now the Queensland Government needs to get itself into gear and prioritise updating the business case it originally submitted in 2012 so their Federal counterparts can get moving.

It's time for Federal and State politicians to stop playing the blame game, stop stalling and to start working together to benefit the people who helped vote them into a position of power.

The current condition of what residents have described as a "goat track” isn't just a cause of frustration for thousands of drivers - it's a safety risk.

Come on pollies - let's get the ball rolling and stop drivers suffering.