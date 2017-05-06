COMMENT: Tick of approval for schools

WITH all the talk of the incredible inequity that exists in school funding in this country, today's story about Bundamba State Secondary College student Dipanshu Sharma is a breath of fresh air.

Dipanshu's story serves as a timely reminder for young people everywhere of what is possible if you have a bit of drive and you don't take the great opportunities available in this country for granted.

I've heard a few people trash Ipswich's public schools over the years, with some likening sending your children to a state high school to child abuse.

But you certainly don't have to be a student of a $15,000-a-year private school to realise your dreams, as Dipanshu is beginning to show.

It should also serve as vindication for all the state school teachers and the work that they put in, despite the daily challenges of dealing with a certain percentage of kids who just aren't interested.