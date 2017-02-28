COMMENT: They want money for what?

I NEVER fail to be amazed at some of the fairly average crowd funding initiatives I have seen crop up over the past couple of years.

I recently saw one in which a woman was raising money to travel the world. A quick Google search also showed some bold attempts to raise money for everything from paying off student loans to breast enhancement surgeries.

When did people become so entitled to think it's okay just to put out their hand for some easy cash to help them with their personal endeavours?

But among the dross there are still plenty of great campaigns, like a local teacher's mission to raise $10,000 to send her students on a trip to Tasmania (page 2).

More than 150 people have already helped raise more than $5000, so it's a cause that's obviously struck a chord with members of our community.

Let's see if we can get our budding travellers on their way to Tasmania.

