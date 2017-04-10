COMMENT: Thank you to local heroes

NO MATTER how we get into trouble, we can always count on our hard-working emergency services officers to help. It's something easily taken for granted in a country such as Australia.

The men and women who work as SES volunteers, police officers, firefighters and ambulance officers go above and beyond to keep us safe.

I was reminded of just how lucky we are while reading the stories of the winners at this year's Police and Emergency Officer of the Year Awards, held on Friday.

The awards showed the amazing work those in the emergency services do day-in, day-out.

There are times when we all think we have the toughest job in the world, but hearing the stories of those honoured on Friday really put things in perspective for me.

Being part of the emergency services isn't a job where you can simply punch in, clock out and pick up your pay cheque at the end of the week.

It's tough work.

So let's take today to say thank-you not only to those recognised on stage at the awards but to every single member of the emergency services in Ipswich.