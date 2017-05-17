COMMENT: Test should be tough, but fair

EVERYONE'S got a story to tell of what things were like when they first got their driver's licence.

Many of our older readers - especially those from the smaller country towns - might recall the days when all you needed to do was take a quick drive up the street with the local policeman.

It seems strange that these same people now share the road with young people who have had to document hundreds of hours of supervised driving - as well as pay the equivalent of an arm and a leg - before they can even take a practical driving test.

Few would argue that it is wrong to make it challenging for young people to get their licence, but the costs should not be out of reach for those young people who don't have their parents to turn to for money.

For young people on a shoestring budget, getting a licence can be the difference between getting a job and becoming independent, or staying on the dole queue.