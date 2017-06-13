COMMENT: Stop hoons by taking their cars

HOONING is one pastime I'll never understand.

I understand younger people are excited to have their licences and cars and the freedom that goes with that so I get that lapping may seem like a fun way to fill their spare time.

And if drivers want to waste fuel money and clock up unnecessary kilometres on their vehicles, then so be it.

But hooning is something else. I'm not sure where the thrill comes from. Does it come from annoying the people around you? Or is it genuinely about feeling the power of the vehicle?

And if the that's the case, wouldn't it make more sense to be involved in motor sport where there are safety measures in place and you can really go to town without fear of getting in trouble?

Or is it the illegal nature of the activity that makes it so fun? If that's the case there is little hope of moving on hoons, all you can do is take their cars.