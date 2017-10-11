COMMENT: Soggy bird left in safe hands

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

ONE of the often forgotten quirks of living in an area that is still relatively free of heavy development (although this is changing) is the prevalence of wildlife.

We are lucky to have an abundance of things that hop, flop, crawl, bounce and fly in and around Ipswich.

The place I moved into a few years back is bushy has an abundance of pheasant coucals.

Along with the local king parrots, pale-headed rosellas and square-tailed kites, I've kept an eye out for these things and become a bit of a bird geek in the process.

Unfortunately, coucals aren't the strongest fliers in the world and, the other night, one of them ended up stuck under the wire mesh that protects our fish pond.

After lifting him out, we noticed the poor little fella was in a state of suspended animation. It seems he'd flapped himself into exhaustion.

We rang the RSPCA animal ambulance - something we've never had to do before but something we'll definitely do again if the circumstances arise.

Within an hour, a young bloke turned up with a cat cage and a pair of caring hands, and our little waterlogged friend was off to Wacol for some TLC.

First off, I was surprised that the RSPCA cared enough about one bird's well-being that they'd sent an ambulance out. Secondly, I was impressed with how quickly they got there.

It was a good reminder of how lucky we are to live in this area.