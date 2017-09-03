COMMENT: Shine on you crazy diamonds

THE news this week that Roger Waters from Pink Floyd is coming to Brisbane got me wondering.

Over the last few years I've been fortunate enough to see Rod Stewart, Iron Maiden, Fleetwood Mac and The Specials ... legendary acts from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

I have two teenage children who constantly tell me that I'm living in the dark ages, but let's be honest here.

Do you really think that anyone will want to see Miley Cyrus or Justin Bieber when they are 74? Music is always changing, that's the nature of the beast, but for my money we will never again see the likes of Prince, David Bowie or Freddie Mercury.

They came from a time when music was still about creativity, not the marketing, the Instagram account figures and the analysed download trends.

At some point rock n' roll became a business, and that's why you can keep your Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

I'll be logging on to get my Roger Waters ticket along with all the other oldies. Rock on dudes.