COMMENT: School yard standards do matter

SHOULD students have restrictions on their hairstyles? That's the question being asked after a story came out this week about a hair salon receiving a direction from a school on what was acceptable for its students.

A hairdresser said she was shocked by the letter while the school maintains it gives advice to many businesses about its uniform and dress code, including what shoes are acceptable.

Here's the thing about uniforms and dress codes - they level the playing field. We know that fashion and trends play a big part in social dynamics, particularly in school yards.

So by standardising, those students without the latest and greatest are at less of a disadvantage and less likely to be judged on something that, as we get older, we understand doesn't matter anyway.

It also teaches students some lessons that will prepare them for workplaces where dress standards are in place.

It's not about creating minions, it's about setting a standard for now and for later.