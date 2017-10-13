30°
Opinion

COMMENT: QT says goodbye to Joel Gould

Joel Gould
Joel Gould
Andrew Korner
by

SOMETIMES it's the contradictions in certain personalities that make them interesting.

Ever since the year 2009, there has been a strange little fella working here at the QT who, despite being an inner-city native, seemed to be able to take to us down-to-earth Ipswich folk like a duck to water.

Joel Gould spent plenty of time reporting from council chambers, but he was truly at home among the punters; whether that was down at the Royal Mail or the Coro, or just catching up with people in the street.

Joel understood the true value of sitting down and listening to ordinary people, and over the past eight years, we've shared many great laughs over these stories. On behalf of the QT, I'd like to wish Joel all the best as he leaves us to pursue his other great passion in life, rugby league writing.

Topics:  joel gould my comment opinion

Ipswich Queensland Times
PHOTOS: When the Mayor gets on a bucking bull

PHOTOS: When the Mayor gets on a bucking bull

'I don't mind getting up to a bit of risky activity every now and then'

BREAKING: Meningococcal case confirmed at Ipswich school

Meningococcal, which causes a red rash, has been reported in the Whitsundays.

The school would continue as normal

Recipe for disaster on Ipwich roads this morning

A Hyundai SUV after being involved in a road traffic crash on the corners of Victoria Street and Tennyson Street in Mackay.

New research shows when car crashes are most likely to happen

Two people injured in seperate crashes overnight

EMERGENCY SERVICES: Generic Police file photo.

Car crashes on the Warrego Hwy and at Plainland

Local Partners