COMMENT: QT says goodbye to Joel Gould

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

SOMETIMES it's the contradictions in certain personalities that make them interesting.

Ever since the year 2009, there has been a strange little fella working here at the QT who, despite being an inner-city native, seemed to be able to take to us down-to-earth Ipswich folk like a duck to water.

Joel Gould spent plenty of time reporting from council chambers, but he was truly at home among the punters; whether that was down at the Royal Mail or the Coro, or just catching up with people in the street.

Joel understood the true value of sitting down and listening to ordinary people, and over the past eight years, we've shared many great laughs over these stories. On behalf of the QT, I'd like to wish Joel all the best as he leaves us to pursue his other great passion in life, rugby league writing.