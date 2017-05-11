COMMENT: Protecting puppies a tough call

NEW legislation around dog ownership is about to come into effect as the State Government stands by its commitment to stamp out dodgy breeders, but will this legislation have that impact?

The Protecting Puppies legislation means if you have a dog and then that dog has a litter, you can't just give away the puppies. You can't advertise them online and you can't sell them - unless you register as a breeder.

So what happens to the puppies if the pregnancy is unwanted?

People are still free to drop the pups at shelters, but what if that message doesn't get through? Or people can't be bothered? I can't help but wonder if this legislation, along with heavy fines for rule-breakers, could actually go the other way and lead more people to revert back to the old ways of disposing of unwanted pets. That's obviously not the desired outcome and no one can blame the State Government for trying to stamp out those who make profits from the suffering of animals yet...

Call me a cynic, but the truth is we will never know if people simply decide to drown their unwanted puppies so what's the measure of success here?