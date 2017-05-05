COMMENT: Pollies make sure kids looked after

IT WAS interesting to find out that the vast majority of the nation's most over-funded schools just happened to be elite private colleges in North Sydney and Canberra.

What are the chances?

Could it be that in addition to enjoying the more obvious perks of life in office, at least some of our pollies have been treating their kids to the best education that taxpayers' dollar can buy?

Perhaps that is too cynical a point of view.

While any reduction in school funding is not to be celebrated, if it means some of the excess funding from over-privileged private schools in blue ribbon Liberal seats is going to be spread around some of those less fortunate public schools, then I won't shed a tear and neither will many other Australians, I suspect.

Anyone who has anything to do with a public school in Australia will know all too well that our schools need some love.