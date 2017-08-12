COMMENT: Ex mayor lodged in city's heart

THOSE who don't live in Ipswich are somewhat perplexed at our Galaxy Poll results revealing we as a city still endorse Paul Pisasale over any other candidate.

I am not.

Despite the current cloud hanging over Mr Ipswich's head, I wasn't the slightest bit surprised when the figures came back.

Someone asked me why and how we as a city can still think this way.

My answer? Because when people of this city think of Paul Pisasale, they think of the fact he attended their mother's 90th birthday, their parents' 65th wedding anniversary, their children's school gathering, their business opening or any of the other thousands of events he made his way to over the years.

People vote with their gut and their heart and regardless of what has transpired over the past couple of months, Ipswich residents, rightly or wrongly still have that soft spot for this man.