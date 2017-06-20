COMMENT: Phones still drive us to distraction

NEWS of a drop in the number of mobile phone offences detected by police seems to have been met with a fair degree of skepticism from the boys and girls in blue.

Despite a 35% reduction in mobile phone offences over the past four years, police are saying it's more a case of people becoming better at hiding phone use than a change in driving habits.

The unfortunate consequence of the mobile phone crackdown is that drivers are becoming sneaky; all the while still putting themselves and others at risk of an accident. There are several schools of thought on the question of mobile phones and their effect on driving.

Very few people can say they've never broken the rules, but there are some who indulge in phone use more than others. Next time you are on the road, take five minutes to look at the face at every other driver who crosses in the opposite direction.

If you don't see at least a dozen or so looking down into their lap, I will be surprised.