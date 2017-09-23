COMMENT: Phone scams on the rise

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

HOPEFULLY most QT readers would be aware of the fake ATO telephone scam that has been doing the rounds over the last few years.

Unfortunately, these days, we all have to be aware that the person on the other end of the phone line might not be who they claim to be.

Older residents are particularly at risk, because it wasn't all that long ago when you could generally trust a person that called you out of the blue and claimed they were from a bank or a government agency.

The latest suspected phone scam that has been brought to our attention was in the form of an automated voice phone call that one of our readers received yesterday.

The robot caller, claiming to be from Centrelink, provided a range of keypad options for the recipient regarding a back-dated pay rise. It just so happens that the person who received the call has not had any recent dealings with Centrelink, so they were sceptical from the beginning.

