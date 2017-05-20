COMMENT: Passion at Ipswich Show a standout

THE IPSWICH Show is fertile ground for a journalist because of the many characters and great stories that abound there.

The one thing that stands out when you walk about and chat to the exhibitors, volunteers and show workers is their, in many cases, lifelong devotion to making shows richer experiences for everyone.

In this age of technology shows are also examples of the many worthwhile endeavours that our community engages in away from mobile phones and computer screens.

I dare say anyone who spent a few days with 85-year-old Kalbar farmer Syd Haag would learn more about farm produce, and the secrets of producing quality produce, than a lifetime Googling about it.

Mr Haag is also a wonderful example of a man who is prepared to give back to his industry.

It was heartening to hear him speak of his commitment to training young judges so they can carry the baton in the future at shows.

It is important that the knowledge gleaned by Mr Haag is not lost and is passed down to future generations.