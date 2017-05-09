COMMENT: Parade is a shining light

I HAD the pleasure of judging the Parade of Light at the Ipswich Festival at the weekend. One of the great perks of my job is getting to be a part of community events in such a capacity.

It was easy to see the huge amount of work put in by so many different community groups and local businesses.

And it was just one of the many great events I got to participate in.

While the parade and the street party may have come and gone, there's still plenty to see - check out page 7 for 10 free things you can still do.

Red tape is a such a burden on these kind of events and many in other regional areas have fallen away because of that. But it seems the Ipswich Festival is getting stronger. And it shows we have a thirst in our community for positive, family-friendly events.

Make the most of the rest of the festival and read more about the winners of the Parade of Light in tomorrow's edition.